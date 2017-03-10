Man Exposed, Touched Himself On No. 1 Train, Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police were searching for a suspect who exposed and touched himself on the No. 1 Train as it passed beneath Harlem one evening last month.
Police said around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27, a 25-year-old woman was on a northbound No. 1 Train at 145th Street when she saw the man expose and touch himself.
The man got off the train at the 231st Street station in the Bronx, police said.
The suspect was described as a white or Hispanic male about 60 years old, with a light complexion and white hair. He was last seen wearing white sneakers, green slacks, and a black coat, and he had a cane.
Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS or (888) 57-PISTA for Spanish, log onto the Crime Stoppers website, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.