U.S. Avoids Upset Against Colombia In Opening Round Of World Baseball Classic

March 10, 2017 10:03 PM
Filed Under: Adam Jones, World Baseball Classic

MIAMI (AP) — Adam Jones hit the winning RBI single with two out in the 10th inning Friday night, and the United States overcame a two-run deficit to beat Colombia 3-2 in their opening game at the World Baseball Classic.

The Americans improved their all-time WBC record to 11-10. They failed to make the finals in the three previous events and next face the Dominican Republic, the defending champions.

U.S. starter Chris Archer retired all 12 batters he faced. Archer, coming off a 9-19 season with Tampa Bay, struck out three and needed only 41 pitches to get through four innings.

He was removed by manager Jim Leyland well shy of the limit of 65 pitches for the first round.

Colombian starter Carlos Quintana was also dominant, holding the Americans hitless until Brandon Crawford singled with two out in the sixth. Quintana was then pulled because he had thrown 63 pitches, and Colombia’s 2-0 lead was soon gone, too.

William Cuevas gave up an RBI double by Jones and threw a wild pitch that allowed the tying run to score in the sixth.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

