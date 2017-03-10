CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Asked About White Sox’s Quintana, Cashman Says Yankees Always Looking To Improve Roster

March 10, 2017 3:10 PM
Filed Under: Brian Cashman, Chicago White Sox, Jose Quintana, New York Yankees, Rickie Ricardo

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Three months later and talk of the Yankees trading for White Sox pitcher Jose Quintana has not dissipated.

Two days after the New York Post reported that Chicago is scouting the Bronx Bombers for possible trade targets in a Quintana deal, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said he’s always looking to upgrade the team’s talent — and conceded that starting pitching has the most room for improvement.

“I tell our players: ‘My job is to find players better than you at all times,’ whether it’s in A-ball, all the way through the big-league level,” Cashman told Rickie Ricardo, the Spanish radio play-by-play voice of the Yankees, on Friday. “And so the challenge to our players is don’t let me do that.

“It’s easy to find players you want. It’s hard to actually acquire them. But we’ll stay engaged with everybody and anybody. I can’t speak to anybody specifically, but, listen, it’s no secret if you’re looking for areas of weakness in the current roster, it would be the rotation. And if we can shore it up and improve it, so be it. If not, we’ll rely on what we have.”

Masahiro Tanaka, CC Sabathia and Michael Pineda are penicled as the Yankees’ top three starters. Luis Severino, Luis Cessa, Chad Green, Adam Warren and Bryan Mitchell are batting it out for the final two spots.

Cashman said it’s still too early to say how that competition might shake out.

Jose Quintana

White Sox pitcher Jose Quintana (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

“All of them possess various levels of talent, and towards the end of camp, we’re going to have to make some decisions,” he said.

Reports of the Yankees’ interest in Quintana first surfaced in December.

The 29-year-old left-hander was 13-12 with a 3.20 ERA and 181 strikeouts in an All-Star season last year.

The Colombian pitcher played in the Yankees’ farm system from 2008-11. He signed with the White Sox as a minor-league free agent before the 2012 season.

