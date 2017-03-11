3/11 CBS2 Saturday Evening Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
BRRR! It was a cold & blustery day across the region with many spots not even hitting the freezing mark! We’ll stay cold tonight with clear skies, and temps will drop into the teens & single digits…A bitter blast of winter for sure. Make sure to set any clocks ahead one hour as we “spring ahead”.
Tomorrow will be another cold day, but with less wind. Expect a high around 31 in NYC, and with an “extra” hour of daylight to enjoy the bright skies.
Monday will be a day of change as clouds move in ahead of what looks like a significant snow storm on Tuesday…more info on that later.
Have a good night and stay warm!