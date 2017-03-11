BREAKING U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara Tweets 'I Was Fired' After Refusing To Resign | LISTEN | WCBS 880 | 1010 WINS

3/11 CBS2 Saturday Afternoon Weather Headlines

March 11, 2017 4:02 PM
Filed Under: CBS2 Weather headlines

By Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good afternoon, everyone! Its another COLD March weekend around here, as temps struggle to hit the freezing mark today and tomorrow. With those gusty northwest winds, it’ll feel more like the teens for much of your Saturday.

(credit: CBS2)

Bitter again tonight, dropping to around 18 in Midtown and single digits in those NW higher elevations. Don’t forget to set your clocks ahead 1 hour before heading to sleep as we “spring forward” overnight. Despite the sun setting later, Sunday stays on the frigid side! Fortunately with lighter winds, it shouldn’t feel as harsh.

(credit: CBS2)

Of course everyone is talking about the potential of a major coastal storm next week. It’s looking more and more likely that a big storm will develop, but the details still need to be ironed out. The time frame would be late Monday night through early Wednesday morning, with the bulk affecting us on Tuesday. Part of the energy is just now moving onshore in the Pacific NW, so we’ll have a better idea over the next day or so.

Have a great weekend and stay warm!

