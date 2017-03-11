Bitter Blast: Forecast/Alerts | Radar | Traffic & Transit | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Daylight Saving Time Returns Early Sunday Morning

March 11, 2017 10:41 AM
Filed Under: Daylight Saving Time

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — Time marches on, with a bit more skip this weekend.

Daylight saving time officially re-emerges at 2 a.m. local time Sunday for most of the United States, so it’s best to advance your clocks by 60 minutes before bed.

You’ll lose an hour’s sleep Saturday night, but gain more evening light in the months ahead, when the weather warms and you want to be outdoors.


No time change is observed in Hawaii, most of Arizona, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas.

Standard time returns Nov. 5.

The Commerce Department’s National Institute of Standards and Technology says daylight saving time covers 238 days, or about 65 percent of the year.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

