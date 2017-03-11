CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
Broadway’s ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Tells Westchester Boy To ‘Break A Leg’ In Talent Show

March 11, 2017 6:18 PM
Filed Under: Dear Evan Hansen, Rye's Got Talent, Westchester County

RYE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The cast and crew of a Broadway musical has a special message for a Westchester County boy who’s singing in a local talent show: “Break a leg.”

As CBS2’s Dana Tyler reported Friday night, 11-year-old Daniel Pellegrini will be performing “Waving Through a Window” from the show “Dear Evan Hansen” on Saturday evening in the Rye’s Got Talent show. 

Pellegrini was recently having problems with some kids in school and having a hard time expressing his feelings to his family, his mom said. That is, until he found his voice through song.

“Literately, it’s asking: Can anybody see me? Is anybody paying attention? Like if you’re talking, does anybody want to talk back to you?” Daniel said.

“I was folding laundry, and he just quietly came up to me and handed me my phone with this song cued, and he just said, ‘Does this help?'” his mother, Laura, said.

Daniel has been practicing with a vocal coach to nail the performance.

“It’s so perfect that he found this song,” his coach Anthony Valbiro said.

Rye’s Got Talent will be held Saturday between 7 and 9 p.m. at the Lion’s Club.

