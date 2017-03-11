Report: Giants Sign Offensive Lineman D.J. Fluker

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The Giants took the first step toward making over their offense line Saturday, reportedly signing former first-round pick D.J. Fluker.
According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the contract is for one year. The financial terms have not yet been reported.
The Chargers drafted Fluker with the 11th overall pick in the 2013 draft, but struggling to live up to high expectations, the Alabama Crimson Tide product was released Tuesday.
In four seasons in San Diego, Fluker, 25, started 59 games, all starts. The 6-foot-5, 339-pounder has spent the past two seasons at right guard, but played at both tackle positions earlier in his career.
Left guard Justin Pugh and center Weston Richburg are the only Giants offensive linemen who are believed to be locks for the starting lineup.