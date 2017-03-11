Suspects Sought After Man Is Brutally Beaten On Lower East Side

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are on the hunt for two suspects who allegedly chased down a man and punched and kicked him repeatedly on the Lower East Side.

Held to the ground and beaten, surveillance video outside 156 Orchard St. shows a 24-year-old man trying to cover his head while two men kick, stomp, and punch him into the pavement.

The street was bustling early Friday morning. Despite several people walking by, nothing and no one could stop the onslaught. CBS2 spoke with an eyewitness who was too traumatized and terrified to be identified.

“And they wouldn’t stop — just going on and on and on, like, and that’s when I was yelling: ‘Stop! Stop! He’s down! Just leave it! Go!’” the witness said. “It was really gruesome and hard to watch.”

He said some bystanders screamed out, but no one dared to intervene.

“I mean they were big guys, I myself couldn’t stop them,” the witness said. “I don’t think there was any stopping them.”

He said once the men eventually left their victim, others in the area stayed with the man until emergency crews arrived.

Another man in the area saw the emergency crews arrive.

“I saw the ambulance; police surrounding around the situation. I saw the guy actually laying on the floor,” the man said.

“I want the people who did it to get consequences for that. It’s not right,” the first witness added. “That’s a human being.”

The victim was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue in serious condition, police said.

The suspects then fled in a black livery car, police said. What led up to the attack is still unclear at this time.

Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS or (888) 57-PISTA for Spanish, log onto the Crime Stoppers website, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.