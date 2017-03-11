Rangers’ Lundqvist Out 2-3 Weeks With Lower-Body Injury

BREAKING U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara Tweets 'I Was Fired' After Refusing To Resign | LISTEN | WCBS 880 | 1010 WINS

March 11, 2017 3:01 PM
Filed Under: Henrik Lundqvist, injuryreport, New York Rangers

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP)Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist is out two to three weeks with a lower-body injury.

The team announced the injury Saturday morning and recalled goaltender Magnus Hellberg from Hartford of the AHL on an emergency basis.

Lundqvist played New York’s entire game Tuesday against Florida and stopped 43 of 45 shots. The victory was the 404th of his career, moving him into 10th place on the NHL’s all-time wins list.

Now he’ll miss about six to 10 games because of this unspecified lower-body ailment.

The 35-year-old is 30-17-2 with a 2.65 goals-against average and .913 save percentage in 49 starts and 51 appearances this season.

With Lundqvist out, the Rangers are expected to lean heavily on backup Antti Raanta down the stretch. They’re in fourth place in the strong Metropolitan Division and in no danger of missing the playoffs.

The Rangers’ next game is Sunday night at Detroit.

