Police Search For Thieves Wanted In Armed Bronx Barbershop Robbery

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for three men who they say robbed a Bronx barbershop at gunpoint earlier this month.
According to police, the suspects entered a barbershop on Westchester Avenue at around 4:30 p.m. on March 5, displayed firearms and took a wallet from a 48-year-old man who was getting a haircut at the time.
The men then fled the scene in a silver Ford Fusion, heading southbound on Westchester Avenue, police said.
The NYPD describes the suspects as men in their 20s. Surveillance images of the suspects can be viewed above.
