Police: LI Mom Hits Pole In DWI Crash With 9-Year-Old In Car

LINDENHURST, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island woman has been arrested after allegedly driving drunk and crashinger her car with her 9-year-old son as a passenger.
Suffolk County Police say Roxanne Simonetti, 49, of Lindenhurst crashed her 2012 Jeep Liberty on Centre Avenue at around 11:15 p.m. Saturday night.
Simonetti’s son received minor injuries and was released to another family member, police said.
Simonetti was charged with Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated under Leandra’s Law, Driving While Intoxicated, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.
Simonetti is expected to be arraigned in Central Islip on Sunday.