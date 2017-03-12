Chef David Katz Shares Quick And Simple Recipes For Eating Fresh

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Get dinner on the table fast using fresh ingredients and seasonal produce.

Chef David Katz, culinary director of the restaurant chain Honeygrow, stopped by CBS2 on Sunday to share some of his quick and simple healthy recipes.

Click on the video above for more, and see below for more recipes.

Spicy Garlic Stir-Fry

(makes 2 lunch servings)

Phase 1

1 T. Canola Oil

¼ C. Red Onion – medium dice

¼ C. Bell Peppers – medium dice

5-7 Broccoli Florets – blanched and chilled

¼ Pineapple – peeled & medium dice

3 Oz. Cooked Chicken Breast – cut into strips

1 Garlic Clove – minced

Phase 2

1 5oz. Portion of Chinese or Ramen Style Egg Noodles (see recipe)

3 Oz. Spicy Garlic Sauce (see recipe)

Chopped Parsley for garnish (optional)

Directions:

– Warm a wok or stir-fry pan over high heat until it just starts to smoke gently.

– Add the canola oil and then the Phase 1 ingredients. Stir and cook for about 2 minutes until the ingredients start to slightly brown.

– Lower the high from high to medium and than add the Phase 2 ingredients. Stir everything thoroughly until the sauce is well incorporated and than divide into 2 small bowls, add the chopped parsley and serve.

Spicy Garlic Sauce

1/2 C. Gochujang (Korean chili paste)

1/3 C. Water

2 T. Honey

1 t. Chopped Garlic

1 t. Kosher Salt

1 t. Black Pepper

Directions:

Stir all ingredients in a mixing bowl until combined.

Noodles

In a medium pot of boiling water, drop the bundle of noodles in and cook for exactly 1 minute and 25 seconds. Drain the noodles immediately after timer sounds and plunge into ice water. Drain from the ice water and have noodles ready to follow recipe steps.

Spring Thai’m Salad Recipe:

1 Romaine Heart – chopped in 1/4 inch slices

8 each Small Shrimp (51-60 size)

10 each Sugar Snap Peas – blanched and shocked

6 each Mint Leaves

1/4 C. Shredded Carrots

2 T. Scallions – sliced thinly

2 T. Fried Shallots

Directions:

Add all ingredients to a large salad bowl and dress with the Lime-Chili dressing. Use as much or as little of the dressing according to your preference. Toss the salad until the dressing is well mixed in and than transfer to a serving bowl. Sprinkle the fried shallots over the top and serve.

Lime-Chili Dressing:

2 T. Lime Juice

1 T. Sriracha

1 T. Fish Sauce

1 t. Sugar – granulated

1 t. Red Chili Flakes

1 t. Garlic – minced

3 leaves Basil – chopped

2 T. Canola Oil

3 T. Olive Oil

Salt & Pepper to taste

Directions:

– In a medium mixing bowl, combine all of the ingredients besides the oils and whisk well to combine.

– Slowly drizzle in the oils while whisking until all of the oils are incorporated. Taste and add salt & pepper according to your taste.