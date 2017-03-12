Man Wanted For Allegedly Leaving The Scene Of An Accident

Storm Watch: Blizzard Watch Issued For NYC Area Mon PM - Tues PM | RadarWCBS 880  | 1010 WINS

March 12, 2017 5:35 PM
Filed Under: NYPD, Queens, Richmond Hill

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is looking for a man they say left the scene of a motor vehicle accident with injuries in the Richmond Hill section of Queens Sunday morning.

Police say they responded to reports of a collision around Atlantic Avenue and 85th Street around 4:18 am. Upon arrival, officers found a 21-year-old man in the front seat of a vehicle with trauma around his body.

The preliminary investigation has determined that a was driving a 2008 Acura westbound on Atlantic Avenue when he lost control, struck a parked car, and came to rest on a tree near the corner of Atlantic Avenue and 85th Street.

The driver of the Acura fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The 21-year-old was rushed to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in critical condition.

Police have identified the driver of the Acura as 19-year-old Aidan Camacho. He’s described as Hispanic, 5’8″ and 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white hooded long sleeve sweatshirt with dark pants and shoes.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

 

