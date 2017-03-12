NYC Issues Hazardous Travel Advisory For Expected Major Winter Storm

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The New York City Emergency Management has issued a hazardous travel advisory for Tuesday in anticipation of a major winter storm that’s expected to start dumping snow in our area late Monday night.

MORE: Preparations Underway As National Weather Service Announces Blizzard Watch

The National Weather Service announced a blizzard watch for coastal regions including New York City and upstate New York.

The significant snowstorm is set to impact the area Tuesday. It’s expected to sweep the New York region starting Monday with possibly the season’s biggest snowstorm dumping up to 18 inches on Central Park.

More: Check Latest Weather Conditions

“We’re preparing for a significant storm on Tuesday and New Yorkers should also prepare for snow and dangerous road conditions,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio. “Besides the snow, it will be cold. We urge you to avoid unnecessary travel and help keep roads clear for Sanitation crews and first responders.

“Heavy Snow will make travel difficult on Tuesday. New Yorkers should avoid driving and use mass transit when possible,” said NYC Emergency Management Commissioner Joseph Esposito. “We are working closely with our agency partners to coordinate the city’s preparations for the storm.

See below for a full layout of the city’s plans: