Cuomo Orders Probe After Rochester JCC Receives 2nd Bomb Threat

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has ordered an investigation into another bomb threat against the Jewish Community Center in Rochester.

The center was closed and evacuated Sunday morning while authorities cleared it. It was to reopen at 3 p.m.

Police say about 300 people were inside the Jewish Community Center of Greater Rochester when the emailed threat was received.

Cuomo called the second such act against the center in less than a week “a despicable and cowardly act” of anti-Semitism on the Jewish holiday of Purim. He directed the New York State Police to work with federal and local law enforcement on an investigation.

“Like all New Yorkers, I am profoundly disturbed and disgusted by the continued threats against the Jewish community in New York,” Cuomo said in a statement Sunday. “As New Yorkers, we will not be intimidated and we will not stand by silently as some seek to sow hate and division. New York is one family, and an attack on one is an attack on all.”

According to the Anti-Defamation League, there have been 152 threats this year against Jewish institutions in 37 states and two Canadian provinces.

On Thursday, a bomb threat was received at the Jewish Children’s Museum in Brooklyn.

Earlier this week, ADL offices were also the target of bomb threats as well as Jewish Community Centers and day schools in upstate New York and at least four other states.

Last week, 20 bomb threats were called into JCCs in 12 separate states during the day, including multiple locations in New York and New Jersey.

New Yorkers who have experienced bias or discrimination are being urged to call New York State’s toll-free hotline at (888) 392-3644 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or text “HATE” to 81336.

New Yorkers can also call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

