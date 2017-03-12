CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Schumer ‘Disappointed’ After U.S. Attorney General Bharara Removed From Office

March 12, 2017 2:03 PM
Filed Under: Charles Schumer, Donald Trump, Preet Bharara, Roger Stern

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York Sen. Chuck Schumer said he was “caught off guard” after U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Preet Bharara, known for crusading against public corruption, was forced out of office.

“I was extremely surprised and disappointed,” Schumer said.

Bharara made the announcement in a tweet Saturday afternoon.

“I did not resign,” the federal prosecutor said. “Moments ago I was fired.”

The 48-year-old Bharara was asked by then-President-elect President Donald Trump to remain as U.S. attorney in Manhattan during a November meeting at Trump Tower.

A person with knowledge of Bharara’s actions said earlier Saturday he would not comply with Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ request to resign along with other prosecutors appointed by former President Barack Obama.

“The president’s decision to change his mind and fire Preet says far more about the president than it does about Preet,” Schumer said.

Schumer would not speculate on why Bharara, who previously served as Schumer’s general counsel, was fired.

“He did an amazing job in so many different areas,” Schumer said. “He will be sorely missed.”

Schumer said he thought the removal 46 U.S. Attorneys was unusual for a new president because they had to clear out their offices immediately, without regard for ongoing casework.

“They have rarely told them have your stuff cleared out by Friday,” Schumer said.

In the past, some U.S Attorneys have been allowed to stay on to complete major cases.

Sources told CBS2 that Trump, frustrated by leaks that he believed were hurting his administration, decided to get rid of the 46 holdover U.S. attorneys from around the country who were appointed by former President Barack Obama. That included Bharara, even with his hard-won reputation for independence.

Bharara’s departure leaves a lot of unfinished business, including the high-profile pay-to-play investigation of Mayor Bill de Blasio and his aides. The probe appeared to be in its final stages after de Blasio was interviewed two weeks ago for more than four hours.

