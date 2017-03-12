Storm Watch: Blizzard Watch Issued For NYC Area Mon PM - Tues PM | RadarWCBS 880  | 1010 WINS

Breezy Point Pipes And Drums Band Gears Up For St. Patrick’s Day Parade

March 12, 2017 9:17 AM
Filed Under: Andrea Grymes, best of, Breezy Point Pipe And Drum Band, Eat.See.Play, See, St. Patrick's Day Parade

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s Irish-American heritage month, and this week, the city will turn green for St. Patrick’s Day.

More: St. Patrick’s Day Parade Guide | St. Patrick’s Day Parties

Pipe bands, dancers and dignitaries will show their pride this Friday at the annual parade up Fifth Avenue.

One group gearing up for the big day is the Breezy Point Catholic Club Pipes and Drums Band. The group stopped by CBS2 on Sunday to show off their Irish pride ahead of the big parade.

Click on the video above to learn more about the group.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia