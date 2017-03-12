Breezy Point Pipes And Drums Band Gears Up For St. Patrick’s Day Parade

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s Irish-American heritage month, and this week, the city will turn green for St. Patrick’s Day.
Pipe bands, dancers and dignitaries will show their pride this Friday at the annual parade up Fifth Avenue.
One group gearing up for the big day is the Breezy Point Catholic Club Pipes and Drums Band. The group stopped by CBS2 on Sunday to show off their Irish pride ahead of the big parade.
