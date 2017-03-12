Suspect Sought In Connection To Far Rockaway Shooting

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is searching for a man who’s wanted for allegedly shooting another man in Far Rockaway, Queens Saturday evening.
Police say the suspect approached the 50-year-old victim near the corner of Brookhaven Avenue and Beach 25th Street around 9:30 pm.
The suspect shot the victim in his left leg and fled in an unknown direction. The victim was taken to an area hospital in stable condition and was treated for his injuries, according to police.
Police describe the suspect as black, between the ages of 20 and 30-years-old, approximately 5’5″ and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a T-shirt with the number “12” on the back, a black knit watch cap, a dark hooded sweatshirt, and a blue parka with dark pants and dark shoes.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.