Storm Watch: Blizzard Watch Issued For NYC Area Mon PM - Tues PM | RadarWCBS 880  | 1010 WINS

New York State Prepares For Severe Winter Storm, Possible Blizzard Conditions

March 12, 2017 10:57 AM
Filed Under: Andrew Cuomo, storm preparations, Winter Storm 2017

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — New York State is gearing up for a severe winter storm expected to hit the Tri-State area early next week.

More: Check Latest Weather Conditions

A significant snowstorm set to impact the area Tuesday, with up to a foot of snow, gusts to 60 mph, and near-zero visibility all in the cards. Some locations, including the lower Mid-Hudson Valley, New York City and Long Island could also experience blizzard conditions.

The New York City Department of Sanitation has issued a snow alert for Monday at 11 p.m. to help prepare for Tuesday’s storm. The sanitation department coordinates with the Office of Emergency Management and the Department of Transportation on snow clearing protocol.

DSNY will continue to monitor forecasts and will provide updates as the snow event approaches.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has also announced several preparations ahead of the storm, including the activation of the New York State Emergency Operations Center on Monday evening, and the deployment of sandbags, generators and pumps to help manage heavy snowfall.

“We are closely monitoring this storm as it develops and I am directing all state agencies to be on alert and ready to respond as the weather develops,” Cuomo said in a statement Sunday.

The Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services is expected to deploy several emergency vehicles in Suffolk County and the Mid-Hudson, with additional vehicles on standby in case additional assistance is needed. Up to 1,800 plows are also being deployed across the state, with 443,000 tons of rock salt on hand to protect roads from dangerous winter conditions.

Cuomo is urging residents to be prepared ahead of the storm and to stay off the roads when possible.

Call Center Helpline hours will be extended on March 14 from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and into Wednesday. Residents looking for assistance can reach the hotline at (800) 342-3377.

Forecasters say the first snow is expected in the city late Monday, with up to 4 inches falling by dawn. On Tuesday, anywhere between 10 and 16 inches could accumulate, with winds gusts of up to 40 mph.

The expected severe weather comes just a week after the region saw temperatures climb into the 60s.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

