3/12 CBS2 Sunday Evening Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

As advertised it was another frigid day with most folks stuck below freezing, and feeling like the teens! Winds will not be as strong tonight, but there will be a breeze…so wind chills overnight will drop to the single digits to near zero in the coldest spots. Bundle up!

Tomorrow will be a day of change as we start with sunshine and light breezes, but finish with plenty of clouds ahead of our major storm system. It’ll be another cold day with temps stuck in the low & mid 30s. A few flakes are possible around midnight, but the steady stuff holds off until after then.

Tuesday is the focus of the week with a potentially significant coastal storm that could bring 1-2 feet of snow, wind gusts up to 60 mph, and some coastal flooding/erosion concerns. As of now Tuesday appears to contain some very hazardous conditions, so stay home if possible.

Stay tuned for the latest as we’ll be tracking the incoming storm.