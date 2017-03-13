Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: March 13, 2017

Monday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” focused on Phil Jackson, more specifically on how Boomer thinks the Zen Master is handling his duties as the Knicks’ president.
We heard the guys talk a lot about basketball as March Madness is upon us and the Knicks continue to sink even lower. NFL free agency discussion remained on the docket as well as the Giants and Jets seem to be handling their offseasons differently. In addition, Boomer went on a wild rant and Wally Szczerbiak provided the fellas some company.
Until Tuesday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!
