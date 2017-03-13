Residents Evacuated In Early Morning Fire At Brick, NJ Apartment Complex

BRICK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — No one was hurt, but several residents were forced to evacuate following an early morning fire at an apartment complex in Brick, New Jersey.

It happened out around 2 a.m. Monday at the complex on Hooper Avenue.

A resident of the apartment where the fire broke out said he just woke up and saw his TV on fire and ran through the flames to get out, CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported.

All he could do then was watch 775 firefighters evacuate the home.

“I worked my whole life for this and I just, I lost it all, so start fresh,” said resident Andrew Shafer.

The fire chief says four apartments were very damaged, but all 14 in the building were evacuated.

“We evacuated the entire building,” said Brick Fire Department Bureau Chief Kevin Batzel. “We’re ascertaining now the investigation portion of it.

One firefighter was treated for some chest pain, but he is expected to be OK.

Some of the residents are now being allowed to go back inside and grab some of their belongings, but the cold weather and expected snow is what everyone is talking about.

CBS2 was told that the property manager has opened up vacant apartments to house residents temporarily.