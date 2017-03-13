Connecticut Preparing For Up To 18 Inches Of Snow

MILFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Southwestern Connecticut is preparing for possibly up to 18 inches of snow.
In Milford, the Department of Public Works will have about 50 people on the job Monday night through Tuesday night, working 16-hour shifts to clear the roads.
“We have snow throwers, we have plows. we have a trackless machine that can cut up to 36 inches of snow,” DPW Director Chris Saley said.
Thanks to last Friday’s storm, getting ready for the nor’easter will be a bit easier.
Some salt is still on the roads, so crews won’t have to pre-treat them as much as they typically would.