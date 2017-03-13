Cuomo: Storm Expected To Cause ‘Substantial’ Transit Changes, Road Closures

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is warning that commuters should expect “substantial” train and bus service changes Tuesday as well as road closures as a major winter storm hits the area.

The National Weather Service says the region could get anywhere from a foot to 20 inches of snow.

A blizzard warning in effect from late Monday night through Tuesday night for New York City, western Long Island and the lower Mid-Hudson Valley.

On the rails, the governor said Metro-North and Long Island are deploying extra staff and specialized equipment ahead of Tuesday’s snow, including 3,000 personnel who are working on storm preparation and response.

In addition, he said nearly 700 pieces of snow-fighting equipment are being deployed, including snowblowers and plows. He also said the LIRR has 800,000 pounds of salt available.

New York City Transit will also keep an eye on storm conditions for subways and buses. Cuomo said around 13,000 personnel will be on duty for the subways, including more than 9,700 workers “dedicated to snow-fighting.”

Any scheduled subway maintenance, rehabilitation and construction projects have been canceled for Monday night and Tuesday.

All buses in service will have tires chained, but Cuomo said there will be up to a 30 percent reduction in local, limited and SBS bus service starting Tuesday morning.

Starting Monday evening, Access-A-Ride customers may experience additional travel and wait times.

The Port Authority is also making “extensive preparations” at all of its facilities, Cuomo said. That includes snow equipment at area airports, bridges and tunnels as well as salt and sand, liquid chemicals to prevent snow and ice build-up and de-icers.

Cuomo said plow-equipped trains and snow-melting materials will also be used to clear PATH stations, tracks and facilities.

On the roads, the New York State Department of Transportation and the Thruway Authority will have hundreds of plows, dump trucks, loaders and other vehicles ready to respond.

Cuomo said 100 plows will be dedicated to servicing the Long Island Expressway, which he said is double the amount of plows for a normal snow storm.