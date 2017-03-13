BLIZZARD WARNING: NYC Public Schools Closed Tuesday | Latest | Forecast & Alerts | Radar | Severe Weather GuideCheck Airports, Amtrak | Mass Transit ChangesListen Live: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

De Blasio Announces $38-Million Initiative To Reduce Overdose Deaths

March 13, 2017 3:44 PM
Filed Under: Bill de Blasio, Chirlane McCray, Naloxone

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio was joined by the first lady, as well as police and health officials to announce a new plan in the fight against opioids.

The city plans to invest $38-million into Healing NYC, in an effort to reduce overdose deaths by 35 percent over the next five years.

As 1010 WINS’ Juliet Papa reported, First Lady Chirlane McCray revealed the alarming statistics on Monday.

“In 2016, some 1,300 New Yorkers died of a drug overdose. That’s nearly four deaths a day,” she said.

She said the crisis comes from addiction to painkillers, and moving on to heroin laced with super lethal fetanyl.

Mayor de blasio wants to make naloxone — the reviving drug — more available.

“Putting the tools in the hands of family members and loved ones and friends,” he said.

That way they can administer it directly.

For more information New Yorkers can call 1-888-NYC-WELL.

