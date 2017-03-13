Airlines Cancel Thousands Of Flights Ahead Of Major Winter Storm

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — U.S. airlines have already canceled thousands of flights Monday and Tuesday as a late-winter storm is expected to dump enough snow to disrupt travel in the Northeast.
More than 2,000 flights on Monday and more than 4,100 on Tuesday had been canceled, tracking service FlightAware.com said Monday afternoon.
CHECK: Forecast | Radar | Schools | Traffic | App | More…
Chicago is bearing the largest share of Monday’s cancellations, while Tuesday’s disruptions are hitting hardest from Washington to Boston, including the New York City area.
The major airlines are waiving ticket-change fees that range up to $200 for customers who want to change their travel plans. Restrictions vary by airline.
Southwest has canceled more than 300 flights for Monday and nearly another 900 scheduled for Tuesday, according to FlightAware.
American Airlines, along with its regional partners, canceled more than 450 flights Monday and 1,450 flights Tuesday, the airline said. All Tuesday flights have been canceled at LaGuardia and Kennedy airports. The airline is planning to resume normal operations Wednesday morning.
JetBlue Airways, with major operations in Boston and New York, had already canceled more than 600 flights scheduled for Tuesday, FlightAware said.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)