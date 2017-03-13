Food Delivery Man Robbed, Beaten In Crown Heights

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is searching for a man they say robbed and punched a delivery man in Brooklyn Monday morning.
Police say around 10:45 a.m. the suspect posed as a customer and placed an order for food delivery to 1281 St. Marks Ave. in Crown Heights.
When the 20-year-old victim arrived at the location, police say he was instructed to take the food down the block to 1248 St. Marks Ave., where he gave the bag of food to the suspect and asked for payment.
The victim was then punched in the face numerous times before the suspect took $50 from his pants pocket.
After the victim managed to break free, the suspect fled westbound on St. Marks Avenue with the food and money.
Police describe the suspect as black, between the ages of 18 to 20-years-old, approximately 5’9″ tall, and between 150 to 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.
