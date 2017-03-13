BLIZZARD WARNING: NYC Public Schools Closed Tuesday | Above Ground MTA Service Shutting Down At 4 a.m.Latest | Forecast & Alerts | Radar | Severe Weather GuideCheck Airports, Amtrak | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Reports: Giants Re-Sign Guard John Jerry To 3-Year Deal

March 13, 2017 4:05 PM
Filed Under: John Jerry, New York Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork)The Giants have reportedly re-signed guard John Jerry.

According to multiple reports, the deal is for three years, $10 million.

Silverman: Count Buccaneers, Browns, Colts Among Free Agency Winners

Jerry, 30, has spent the past three seasons with the Giants and started every game last season at right guard. Jerry spent the first four years of his career with the Miami Dolphins.

The move comes a day after the Giants signed former Chargers offensive lineman D.J. Fluker to a one-year, $3 million contract. It’s unclear if Jerry and Fluker will compete for the starting right guard job or whether the Giants view Fluker more as a right tackle.

