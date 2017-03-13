BLIZZARD WARNING: De Blasio: NYC Public Schools Closed TomorrowLatest | Forecast & Alerts | Radar | Severe Weather GuideWatch | Listen Live: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Strong Winds, Arctic Cold Transform Upstate Lakefront Homes Into Ice Palaces

March 13, 2017 11:49 AM
Filed Under: Webster

WEBSTER, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Last week’s double whammy of hurricane-force winds followed by an arctic blast has turned several homes along Lake Ontario into ice palaces.

A thick layer of ice coats a row of lakeside homes in the town of Webster thanks to five straight days of strong winds and freezing cold. Everything is frozen solid — even the grass and patio furniture.

Outdoor furniture covered in ice in Webster (credit: CBS2)

A violent windstorm last Wednesday produced wind gusts of 70 mph to 80 mph along Lake Ontario’s southern shore, knocking out power to more than 100,000 utility customers in the Rochester area, including the now-ice-encased lakeside homes in Webster.

House Encased In Ice

A home in Webster encased in ice (credit: CBS2)

The spray from the high waves crashing on shore froze as temperatures plunged into the teens.

Temperatures aren’t expected to climb above 32 degrees until Friday.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

