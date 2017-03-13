Report: Jets Have Been In Contact With Jay Cutler

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — They’re talking.
The Jets have been in touch with Jay Cutler, and the free agent quarterback could visit Florham Park soon, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday, citing an unnamed source.
The Bears released Cutler on Thursday. On Friday, Rapoport reported there was mutual interest between the 33-year-old signal-caller and the QB-needy Jets.
Last month, CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora wrote that Jets executives believe Cutler “can play in the elements that are a reality in the AFC East, and they like his moxie and arm talent.”
In New York, Cutler would be reunited with quarterbacks coach Jeremy Bates, who worked with Cutler while with the Broncos and Bears.
In his 11-year career with Denver and Chicago, Cutler has passed for 32,467 yards, 208 touchdowns and 146 interceptions. He is the Bears’ all-time leader in passing yards and passing touchdowns. However, Cutler has been selected to just one Pro Bowl — in 2008 with the Broncos — and his teams have reached the playoffs just once — in 2010 with the Bears.
Last season, Cutler, who tore the labrum in his right shoulder, played in just five games, completing 59.1 percent of his passes for 1,059 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions.