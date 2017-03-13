Storm Watch: Latest | Forecast & Alerts | Radar | Watch | Listen: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Delays, Cancellations After LIRR Train Strikes Vehicle In Malverne

March 13, 2017 7:49 AM
Filed Under: LIRR, Malverne, Train Hits Car

MALVERNE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Long Island Rail Road Service on the West Hempstead Branch was suspended in both directions after a train struck a vehicle on the tracks early Monday morning.

According to the LIRR, the vehicle was hit on the tracks near Westwood Station in Malverne.

Chopper 2 was live over the scene:

Authorities are advising customers to use alternate branches or travel to nearby stations for service.

The 6:53 train westbound from West Hempstead is being delayed near Westwood Station, and the 8:30 a.m. eastbound train from Atlantic Terminal due in West Hempstead at 9:21 a.m. is cancelled. Customers can take the 8:35 a.m. train from Atlantic Terminal for accommodations.

Check out the LIRR Twitter feed for the latest updates and alternative routes.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia