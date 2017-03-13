Delays, Cancellations After LIRR Train Strikes Vehicle In Malverne

MALVERNE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Long Island Rail Road Service on the West Hempstead Branch was suspended in both directions after a train struck a vehicle on the tracks early Monday morning.
According to the LIRR, the vehicle was hit on the tracks near Westwood Station in Malverne.
Chopper 2 was live over the scene:
Authorities are advising customers to use alternate branches or travel to nearby stations for service.
The 6:53 train westbound from West Hempstead is being delayed near Westwood Station, and the 8:30 a.m. eastbound train from Atlantic Terminal due in West Hempstead at 9:21 a.m. is cancelled. Customers can take the 8:35 a.m. train from Atlantic Terminal for accommodations.
Check out the LIRR Twitter feed for the latest updates and alternative routes.