Long Island Prepares For Powerful Winter Storm, High Winds

LONG ISLAND (CBSNewYork/AP) — Officials on Long Island are warning residents to be prepared as a winter storm is set to sweep the Tri-Stare area Tuesday.

The National Weather Service issued a blizzard watch from late Monday night through Tuesday evening for New York City and parts of northern New Jersey and southern Connecticut, while winter storm warnings and watches were issued for the remainder of the area.

CHECK: Forecast & Alerts | Radar

Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano said the Office of Emergency Management will be staffed around the clock starting on Monday, and will finalize a plan based evolving snow conditions.

“As always, we prepare for the worst and we hope for the best, but right now they’re predicting blizzard-like conditions with significant snowfall, so right now we’re gearing up for a major snow event,” Mangano said.

There will be rain, sleet and snow along the Long Island coast, prompting officials to warn residents not to venture out, especially during the morning rush.

Mangano said the biggest concern is high winds which could reduce visibility, making it hard for snow plows and drivers to navigate the roads.

“We’ll be monitoring the wind aspect of the snowfall,” Mangano said.

With expected wind gusts of up to 55 mph, residents in Long Beach are being asked to protect their property, and to be aware of the potential for two to three-foot swells along the coastline.

“Hopefully, Long Beach will be okay. They have the protective measures for the boardwalk and we’re hoping for the best with that,” Debbie, of Long Beach, told WCBS 880’s Marla Diamond. “We stocked up like we would for any other storm and keeping our fingers crossed that it won’t be that bad.”

Shoppers have been grabbing salt and shovels, preparing for the worst.

“We have our salt at home, our shovels are ready and the snow blower’s got gas, so we’re on our way,” said Seaford resident Judy Saboni.

“They say that we’re getting at least 12 to 18 inches and no, I’m not looking forward to that,” said Floral Park resident Sandy Colon.

“Ice melt, yes. Snowblower, sort of. Me not going to work is another story,” said Pat Myren, of Islip. “I’m hoping I need to say stay home and be safe and that’s what I’m praying for.”

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone warned residents that the storm could bring up to 18 inches of snow to the area, with significant winds and whiteout conditions.

“This is a major storm, this is a potentially dangerous storm,” Bellone said.

Suffolk County Police Chief Tim Sini warned drivers to get home early on Monday, and to avoid driving on the roads in dangerous conditions.

“If we can stay off the roads that’s obviously the best-case scenario,” Sini said. “If we get what we predict, it’s going to be tough out there. If we can stay off the roads tomorrow, that’s best-case scenario.”

Bellone said the county will be partnering with Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office and local agencies to provide emergency assistance and resources for residents. The county has 170 pieces of equipment ready to go, along with additional resources from the state and local municipalities.

For those looking to receive storm alerts, head to the Suffolk County website at www.suffolkcountyny.gov.

Bellone also urged those in need of shelter to call their Emergency Services Unit at (631) 854-9100 for assistance.

Light snow is expected to begin late Monday night and intensify overnight into early Tuesday morning. The heaviest snowfall is expected Tuesday morning through the afternoon, with snowfall rates of as much as 2 to 4 inches per hour.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)