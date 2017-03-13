Blizzard Warning Issued For Parts Of New Jersey Ahead Of Winter Storm

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Weather forecasters have issued a blizzard warning for parts of New Jersey as heavy snow and high wind is expected.

The blizzard warning is in effect for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean, Passaic and Union counties.

CHECK: Forecast & Alerts | Radar

More than a foot of snow is forecast in some parts of the state, along with wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour. The snow is expected to begin late Monday and snow is forecast to continue until Tuesday evening.

Residents are getting ready.

“I have cookies, crackers things that we don’t have to cook if the gas goes. Dry cereal, milk we could just put outside it’ll be so cold,” said Carlstadt resident Jeanette Saez.

Chris, who grew up in Poland, had a more optimistic view.

“Funny thing is, milk and bread is flying from the shelves, but it’s still winter, come on,” he told 1010 WINS’ John Montone. “In probably next two, three months, we’re going to complain that it’s going to be too hot.”

Coastal flood warnings are also in effect.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)