3/13 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

By Justin Lewis
It will be relatively calm this afternoon, albeit cold. Highs today will be just a touch warmer than yesterday in the low to mid 30s.
Tonight will start off quiet with snow developing overnight. And with winds picking up late, expect wind chills to fall through the 20s and even into the upper teens by daybreak.
It will be snowy and windy tomorrow morning with blizzard conditions expected. And along the coast, we’re anticipating minor to moderate flooding with the high tide cycles through early. For the remainder of the afternoon, we’ll see our winds peak with tapering snow and snow showers. Total snow accumulations in the city will be 12-18″ with up to 24+” possible across the interior.
As for Wednesday, expect a slight chance of snow showers with wind chills in the single digits (AM) and teens (PM).