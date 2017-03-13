BLIZZARD WARNING: Watch Live: Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano Discusses Storm Preparations | Latest | Forecast & Alerts | Radar | Watch | Listen: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

3/13 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

March 13, 2017 11:16 AM
Filed Under: Weather

By Justin Lewis 

It will be relatively calm this afternoon, albeit cold. Highs today will be just a touch warmer than yesterday in the low to mid 30s.

nu tu alert winter weather 2 3/13 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Tonight will start off quiet with snow developing overnight. And with winds picking up late, expect wind chills to fall through the 20s and even into the upper teens by daybreak.

It will be snowy and windy tomorrow morning with blizzard conditions expected. And along the coast, we’re anticipating minor to moderate flooding with the high tide cycles through early. For the remainder of the afternoon, we’ll see our winds peak with tapering snow and snow showers. Total snow accumulations in the city will be 12-18″ with up to 24+” possible across the interior.

nu tu future snowfall rpm 3/13 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

As for Wednesday, expect a slight chance of snow showers with wind chills in the single digits (AM) and teens (PM).

