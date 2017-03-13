Paterson Mayor Surrenders To Face Corruption Charges

PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The mayor of Paterson, New Jersey surrendered to face corruption charges Monday.
Mayor Jose “Joey” Torres was silent as he walked in to state police barracks in Totowa around 11:30 a.m.
Attorney General Christopher Porrino said the mayor used tax payer money to help his daughter and nephew renovate private property in Paterson for their new beer distributing business by having city workers do the job.
Prosecutors say Torres instructed three public works supervisors when they should have been working for the city.
The mayor faces multiple charges including conspiracy and official misconduct.
If found guilty he could face up to 10 years in prison and $150,000 in fines.
Torres, the first Hispanic mayor of Paterson, won his first term in 2002 as a Democrat and was re-elected in 2006.
He lost another re-election bid in 2010 but won the office again in 2014, running as an independent.