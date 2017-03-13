CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
BLIZZARD WARNING: NYC Public Schools Closed Tuesday | Other School Closings | Above Ground Subways Out At 4 a.m.Latest | Forecast | Radar | Severe Weather Guide | Check Airports, Amtrak | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Residents Square Off Over Proposed Mahwah Cell Phone Tower

March 13, 2017 9:40 PM
Filed Under: Hazel Sanchez, Mahwah

MAHWAH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey neighborhood plagued with dropped cell phone calls may finally be getting help — but the solution has been proposed before and some residents still aren’t happy with it.

When it comes to cell phone communication, people living in one Mahwah neighborhood say it’s tough.

“A lot of times I drop calls right as I make that turn there,” resident Jean Stewart says. “And then even in my place it’s okay but it’s not great.”

Mahwah Mayor William Laforet says the one-mile radius surrounding the Number 3 Fire Company station house near Masonicus Road is a dead zone for cell service.

It’s a major concern for police patrolling the neighborhood who rely on their mobile laptops, and anyone trying to use their cell phones to call for help.

He says an emergency in the area during tomorrow’s storm could be disastrous.

“Tomorrow you were locked in your house, right? You’re hopeless now, with no communication,” he told CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez.

“I’m the mayor of a town that has the responsibility to provide a safe work environment for our officers and the community,” he continued. “I can’t say without that component of cell service that we are absolutely doing everything we can.”

After past failed attempts, the town is again proposing to improve cell service in the dead zone by building a 150-foot cell tower on the firehouse property.

Bill Almonte lives right next to it and says he’s totally against the plan.

“Definitely in this area surrounded by a bunch of homes, a lot of little kids int his area I just don’t make any sense,” he said. “So hopefully they’re not seriously considering putting it right next to Fire Company Number 3.”

His wife, Anna, agrees.

“We enjoy our backyard and we certainly don’t want to be looking at something like a massive tower in our backyard,” she said. “Especially when there are other options.”

Some residents say the need for a tower can’t be denied, so they’re suggesting it be built in wooded areas further away from residential neighborhoods.

“I understand these people here and I also understand the need for it,” Kathy Brewster of Mahwah said. “But it has to go up to matter, where they decide to put it.”

Mayor Lafolet says he had a meeting with providers scheduled for Tuesday to discuss other possible tower locations or solutions to the dead zone, but that has been rescheduled due to the incoming storm.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia