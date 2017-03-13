Suspicious Truck Parked Near Barron Trump’s School Cleared By Authorities

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Authorities were investigating a suspicious truck found parked in front of a school on the Upper West Side on Monday morning.
The truck was was found in front of the Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School on W. 93rd Street, where Barron Trump, the son of President Donald Trump, attends.
Authorities told CBS2 police responded to the scene after receiving a phone call concerning a suspicious green military spotted in the back of a pickup truck.
The bomb squad was called as a precaution, authorities said.
Chopper 2 was live over the scene.
After investigation, authorities deemed the truck safe.