Snow Leads To Transit Changes, Flight Cancellations

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — A massive snowstorm hitting the Tri-State is causing transit changes as well as thousands of flight cancellations Tuesday morning.

On the rails, Metro-North is running on a Sunday schedule with extra trains as needed until further notice, but said there will be no Branch Line service.

The Long Island Rail Road is running on a normal weekday schedule, but the agency says commuters should expect cancellations as conditions worsen.

In New York City, the above-ground portions of the subway system were shut down starting at 4 a.m. Tuesday. There are currently no plans to cut underground subway service.

NJ TRANSIT has suspended bus service and all trains, except for the Atlantic City Rail Line, are operating on a weekend schedule. Cross-honoring is in effect.

Amtrak also canceled and modified service up and down the Northeast Corridor.

PATH trains are currently operating on a normal weekday schedule, but are subject to changing weather conditions.

MTA buses are operating on a reduced schedule Tuesday and in Westchester, Bee-Line and Paratransit is suspended.

In Connecticut, a travel ban is in effect. All state roads are closed except for in the case of emergencies.

At the airports, Port Authority of New York and New Jersey spokesman Steve Coleman says 1,124 flights are canceled at LaGuardia Airport are canceled.

Coleman says about 200 passengers are stranded at Kennedy airport, where 877 flights are canceled. Newark Liberty International Airport has more than 1,000 flights canceled.

Travelers are advised to check with their airlines.

Ferries and Hudson River Line bus service have also been cancelled. The East River Ferry service is also suspended until further notice.

A blizzard warning remains in effect until midnight for New York City, northeast New Jersey, the lower Hudson Valley, parts of Connecticut, northern Nassau and northwestern Suffolk counties.

The heaviest snowfall was expected Tuesday morning through the afternoon, with snowfall rates as high as 2 to 4 inches per hour.

