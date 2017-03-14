Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: March 14, 2017

During Tuesday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day,” it was Al Dukes who got the last laugh, at Craig’s expense.
Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Tuesday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.
On this exceptionally snowy morning, the guys did some venting on the Knicks, Craig got a few things off his chest regarding the Jets, and we learned about Mike Fliegelman’s admiration for Taylor Swift.
There was also a discussion of sorts on fitness, Charles Barkley called in, and rapper/actor Ice Cube stopped by the studio.
Until Wednesday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!
Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »