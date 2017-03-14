WINTER STORM: Watch LiveLatest | MNR To Shut Down | Transit, FlightsBlizzard Warning Cancelled In NYC, LI | Forecast | Radar | School Closings | Traffic | Severe Weather Guide | Send Photos | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880 | Live Blog | Storm Photos | Storm Videos | Snow Shoveling Safety Tips

Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: March 14, 2017

March 14, 2017 6:08 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton

During Tuesday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day,” it was Al Dukes who got the last laugh, at Craig’s expense.

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »

You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Tuesday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.

On this exceptionally snowy morning, the guys did some venting on the Knicks, Craig got a few things off his chest regarding the Jets, and we learned about Mike Fliegelman’s admiration for Taylor Swift.

There was also a discussion of sorts on fitness, Charles Barkley called in, and rapper/actor Ice Cube stopped by the studio.

Until Wednesday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »

More from Boomer & Carton
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia