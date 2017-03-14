CBS2’s Dave Carlin Finds Himself Stuck At DFW Airport During Tri-State Snowstorm

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The snowstorm that socked the Tri-State Area Tuesday caused travel problems around the country.

One of the countless people impacted was CBS2’s Dave Carlin, who has been on vacation in California. He found himself stuck at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.

It can take patience and hustle to get around a storm and its aftermath and get home. Like many Tri-Staters currently out of town, Carlin felt he really needed to get back – even though home is snowy, messy Manhattan and vacation involved a desert paradise in California.

Carlin’s Tuesday departure from Palm Springs was on time, and he made it to his layover city of Dallas with no problems.

But that all changed when he set out to commute on to Newark Liberty International Airport. The airport was a no-go, as were LaGuardia and John F. Kennedy International airports.

So Carlin was stranded in Dallas, along with a lot of other people.

“We’ll be fine. We’ve never been stranded before. We’re used to bad weather in Michigan, so you know, we kind of go with that,” said traveler Lois Hawley.

“I think that the airlines are doing the best they can,” another woman said. “There’s a lot of people that spend the night in the airport.”

Many of the good-natured travelers had it worse than Carlin. He was traveling by himself, while many of the others were with tired kids.

And while Carlin’s vacation is over, many of those stuck at DFW were missing their vacations.

Airlines let passengers change their travel plans free of charge.

So for Carlin, it was overnight in Dallas. His next flight was a Wednesday night one to Philadelphia. From there, depending on he finds, Carlin will choose a bus, train or rental car home.