Fire At Upper East Side Apartment Amid Heavy Snow

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With heavy snow falling outside, a fire broke out at an Upper East Side apartment building early Tuesday morning.
Crews responded to the blaze at a building near the corner of 84th Street and 5th Avenue.
Neighbors captured the flames leaping over the rooftop.
The fire has reportedly been burning on the second and third floors of the building.
It was not immediately clear if there were any injuries.
The New York Fire Department has has advised people in the area to keep their windows closed to due to smoke and warned of traffic delays.
Stay with CBSNewYork.com as this story develops.