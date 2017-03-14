BLIZZARD WARNING: Latest | Forecast & Alerts | Radar | School Closings | Transit | Traffic | Severe Weather Guide | Send Photos | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Fire At Upper East Side Apartment Amid Heavy Snow

March 14, 2017 5:33 AM
Filed Under: Blizzard 2017, Fire, Upper East Side

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With heavy snow falling outside, a fire broke out at an Upper East Side apartment building early Tuesday morning.

Crews responded to the blaze at a building near the corner of 84th Street and 5th Avenue.

Neighbors captured the flames leaping over the rooftop.

The fire has reportedly been burning on the second and third floors of the building.

It was not immediately clear if there were any injuries.

The New York Fire Department has has advised people in the area to keep their windows closed to due to smoke and warned of traffic delays.

Stay with CBSNewYork.com as this story develops.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia