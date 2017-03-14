CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
4 Times NYC Area Teams Pulled Off Big Upsets In The NCAA Tournament

March 14, 2017 12:03 PM
Filed Under: Manhattan College Basketball, NCAA Tournament, Seton Hall basketball, St. John's basketball

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Everyone loves a good Cinderella story.

As the NCAA Tournament gets underway Tuesday, some underdogs will inevitably defy the odds and claim victory.

Here’s a look at four times New York City-area teams pulled off big upsets since the tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985.

1991 — ST. JOHN’S 91, OHIO STATE 74

The fourth-seeded Redmen, as they were known at the time, not only beat the top-seeed Buckeyes, they overwhelmed them in a regional semifinal game. St. John’s, led by Malik Sealy’s 22 points, shot 63 percent from the field en route to earning its fourth Elite Eight berth in school history.

1995 — MANHATTAN 77, OKLAHOMA 67

The 13th-seeded Jaspers, one of the last teams to receive an at-large bid to the tournament that year, played aggressive defense and opened the second half on a 21-9 run that helped them pull away from the fourth-seeded Sooners in the first round.

“This is sweeter than sweet,” senior center Jamal Marshall said after the game. “It’s a whole other sweet.”

2000 — SETON HALL 67, TEMPLE 65

Ty Shine came off the bench to score 26 points, including a clutch 3-pointer with less than a minute left in overtime, as the 10th-seeded Pirates stunned second-seeded Temple in the second round. It was actually Seton Hall’s second upset victory of the tournament, as the Pirates knocked off seventh-seeded Oregon two days earlier.

2004 — MANHATTAN 75, FLORIDA 60

Manhattan Basketball

Manhattan’s Peter Mulligan, left, celebrates during the Jaspers’ first-round NCAA Tournament game against Florida on March 18, 2004. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Bobby Gonzalez, coach of the 12th-seeded Jaspers, insisted before the game his team would not feel overwhelmed, and he was right. Guard Luis Flores led Manhattan with 26 points against a fifth-seeded Gators team that was ranked No. 1 earlier in the season.

