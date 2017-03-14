4 Times NYC Area Teams Pulled Off Big Upsets In The NCAA Tournament

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Everyone loves a good Cinderella story.
As the NCAA Tournament gets underway Tuesday, some underdogs will inevitably defy the odds and claim victory.
Here’s a look at four times New York City-area teams pulled off big upsets since the tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985.
1991 — ST. JOHN’S 91, OHIO STATE 74
The fourth-seeded Redmen, as they were known at the time, not only beat the top-seeed Buckeyes, they overwhelmed them in a regional semifinal game. St. John’s, led by Malik Sealy’s 22 points, shot 63 percent from the field en route to earning its fourth Elite Eight berth in school history.
1995 — MANHATTAN 77, OKLAHOMA 67
The 13th-seeded Jaspers, one of the last teams to receive an at-large bid to the tournament that year, played aggressive defense and opened the second half on a 21-9 run that helped them pull away from the fourth-seeded Sooners in the first round.
“This is sweeter than sweet,” senior center Jamal Marshall said after the game. “It’s a whole other sweet.”
2000 — SETON HALL 67, TEMPLE 65
Ty Shine came off the bench to score 26 points, including a clutch 3-pointer with less than a minute left in overtime, as the 10th-seeded Pirates stunned second-seeded Temple in the second round. It was actually Seton Hall’s second upset victory of the tournament, as the Pirates knocked off seventh-seeded Oregon two days earlier.
2004 — MANHATTAN 75, FLORIDA 60
Bobby Gonzalez, coach of the 12th-seeded Jaspers, insisted before the game his team would not feel overwhelmed, and he was right. Guard Luis Flores led Manhattan with 26 points against a fifth-seeded Gators team that was ranked No. 1 earlier in the season.