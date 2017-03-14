CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
WINTER STORM: NYC Schools Open Tomorrow  | Latest | Above-Ground Subway, Some MNR Service Being Restored | Transit, FlightsForecast | Radar | School Closings | Traffic | Severe Weather Guide | Send Photos | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880 | Live Blog | Storm Photos | Storm Videos | Shoveling Safety Tips

New Jersey Woman Injured By Fallen Tree While Cleaning Her Car

March 14, 2017 7:36 PM
Filed Under: Blizzard 2017, Middlesex County, New Jersey, Old Bridge

OLD BRIDGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A woman in Middlesex County was rushed to the hospital after a tree fell on her car.

The woman was cleaning her vehicle in Old Bridge when the tree came down. First responders had to cut her out of the car to free her.

One nearby resident heard the tree fall.

“I came out and my neighbors were on the other side screaming ‘call 911, Marilyn is trapped underneath the tree!’,” Michael Valvo of Old Bridge told CBS2. “The tree fell right on top of her and EMS and the fire department were working frantically to get her out.”

The woman was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick with severe injuries.

There’s word on her condition at this time.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia