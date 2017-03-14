New Jersey Woman Injured By Fallen Tree While Cleaning Her Car

OLD BRIDGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A woman in Middlesex County was rushed to the hospital after a tree fell on her car.
The woman was cleaning her vehicle in Old Bridge when the tree came down. First responders had to cut her out of the car to free her.
One nearby resident heard the tree fall.
“I came out and my neighbors were on the other side screaming ‘call 911, Marilyn is trapped underneath the tree!’,” Michael Valvo of Old Bridge told CBS2. “The tree fell right on top of her and EMS and the fire department were working frantically to get her out.”
The woman was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick with severe injuries.
There’s word on her condition at this time.