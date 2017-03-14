New Video Released Of Suspect Who Allegedly Followed Girl To School In Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police released new video Tuesday of a suspect who allegedly showed an 11-year-old girl a pornographic video on his cellphone and followed her to school in Queens.
The girl was walking to school around 8:15 a.m. this past Wednesday when the man came up to her at Northern Boulevard and 82nd Street in Jackson Heights, Queens, police said.
The man showed the girl the pornographic video and followed her, police said. Once the girl was inside her school, she told school officials and the suspect fled, police said.
The suspect was described as a Hispanic male about 40 years old, standing about 5 feet 11 inches tall with a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a gray sweat shirt, a black jacket, blue jeans, and dark sneakers with a white-sole bottom with laces. He was also last seen with a cellphone in his hand.
Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS or (888) 57-PISTA for Spanish, log onto the Crime Stoppers website, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.