Runaway Ponies Returned To Owners After Breaking Loose On Staten Island

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — A couple of ponies decided to go horsing around in the snow during a late-winter storm Tuesday on Staten Island.
One woman posted a picture of the ponies crossing Hylan Boulevard near Preston Avenue around 10 a.m.
The animals roamed the snowy streets before an off-duty police officer rounded them up and tethered them to a lamppost using towing straps.
He called for backup and the ponies were safely returned to their stables with the help of officers from the NYPD’s Special Operations unit.
“They’re safe, they’re in great shape,” NYPD chief of patrol Terence Monahan said.
Mayor Bill de Blasio thanked the “cowboy officer” for wrangling the two ponies.
