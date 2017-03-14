WINTER STORM: Mayor: Schools Open Tomorrow Watch LiveLatest | MNR Suspended | Transit, FlightsBlizzard Warning Cancelled In NYC, LI | Forecast | Radar | School Closings | Traffic | Severe Weather Guide | Send Photos | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880 | Live Blog | Storm Photos | Storm Videos | Shoveling Safety Tips

Runaway Ponies Returned To Owners After Breaking Loose On Staten Island

March 14, 2017 12:42 PM
Filed Under: Staten Island

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — A couple of ponies decided to go horsing around in the snow during a late-winter storm Tuesday on Staten Island.

One woman posted a picture of the ponies crossing Hylan Boulevard near Preston Avenue around 10 a.m.

The animals roamed the snowy streets before an off-duty police officer rounded them up and tethered them to a lamppost using towing straps.

He called for backup and the ponies were safely returned to their stables with the help of officers from the NYPD’s Special Operations unit.

“They’re safe, they’re in great shape,” NYPD chief of patrol Terence Monahan said.

Mayor Bill de Blasio thanked the “cowboy officer” for wrangling the two ponies.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia