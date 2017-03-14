Blizzard Warning Remains In Effect For Parts Of Westchester

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Westchester County could be one of the hardest hit areas of a powerful nor’easter that’s slamming the Tri-State region with a wintry mix of snow and sleet.
A blizzard warning is in effect until midnight for the lower Hudson Valley, including Northern Westchester, Orange, Putnam and Rockland counties, where snow accumulations could reach as much as two feet.
CHECK: Forecast & Alerts | Radar | Schools | Traffic | Weather App | More
“The storm actually has shifted, it shifted west,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo told “CBS This Morning.” “There’s less snowfall in New York City, there’s less snowfall on Long Island. There’s actually more in the Hudson Valley and the western part of the state.”
Metro-North will suspend service into and out of Grand Central Terminal beginning at noon.
“Getting customers to their destination safely is our top priority,” said Metro-North President Joseph Giulietti, adding that blowing winds and accumulating snow will make it increasingly hard to keep the third rail clear and power running smoothly for the entire day.
The nasty weather conditions are also causing flight disruptions at Stewart International Airport. Travelers are urged to contact their airline to check their flight status.
Cuomo declared a state of emergency Tuesday for all of New York’s 62 counties and directed non-essential state employees to stay home from work.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)