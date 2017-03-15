Passengers Stranded At Area Airports From Storm Hoping To Catch New Flights

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Passengers who were stranded at area airports during Tuesday’s late winter storm are hoping to finally catch a flight out on Wednesday.

Nearly 3,000 flights were canceled Tuesday at LaGuardia, Kennedy and Newark Liberty airports, but airlines have been working around the clock to book passengers on new flights.

Travelers URGED to confirm flights directly w/ their carrier b/f going to #JFK. High traffic/pax volume expected so allow extra travel time. pic.twitter.com/o7q2xDs2Cc — John F. Kennedy (@JFKairport) March 15, 2017

“All the other flights are booked so they have to book us on Friday,” passenger Lisa Pierce said. “My vacation ends Wednesday, so I’m spending half of my vacation in this airport.”

Snow plows worked quickly to clear runways outside, but inside status boards remained stagnant and even though all three airports stayed open, there were hardly any flights in or out.

Those who couldn’t book hotel rooms ended up sleeping in the terminal.

Weather conditions at LGA Airport have caused flight disruptions. Check with your airline to determine the status of your flight. [92] — LaGuardia (@LGAairport) March 15, 2017

“We can’t do anything about it,” tourist Seven Raymond told CBS2’s Ali Bauman. “For anything you can’t do anything about, you might as well, chill and relax.”

The Port Authority said travelers should check with their airlines.

For more information, click here.