STORM AFTERMATH: Latest | NYC Schools Open | Other School Closings | Transit | Traffic | Flights | Forecast | Severe Weather Guide | Send Photos | Live Blog | Storm Photos | Storm Videos | Shoveling Safety Tips | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Passengers Stranded At Area Airports From Storm Hoping To Catch New Flights

March 15, 2017 6:54 AM
Filed Under: Ali Bauman, Blizzard 2017, JFK Airport, LaGuardia Airport, Newark Airport

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Passengers who were stranded at area airports during Tuesday’s late winter storm are hoping to finally catch a flight out on Wednesday.

Nearly 3,000 flights were canceled Tuesday at LaGuardia, Kennedy and Newark Liberty airports, but airlines have been working around the clock to book passengers on new flights.

“All the other flights are booked so they have to book us on Friday,” passenger Lisa Pierce said. “My vacation ends Wednesday, so I’m spending half of my vacation in this airport.”

Snow plows worked quickly to clear runways outside, but inside status boards remained stagnant and even though all three airports stayed open, there were hardly any flights in or out.

Those who couldn’t book hotel rooms ended up sleeping in the terminal.

“We can’t do anything about it,” tourist Seven Raymond told CBS2’s Ali Bauman. “For anything you can’t do anything about, you might as well, chill and relax.”

The Port Authority said travelers should check with their airlines.

For more information, click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia