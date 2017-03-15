Police Investigate Series Of American Flag Thefts In Valley Stream

VALLEY STREAM, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating a series of flag thefts in one Nassau County neighborhood.
American flags were cut down and stolen this month from an American Legion, a firefighters memorial and several homes in Valley Stream, WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reported.
“Couldn’t imagine who, why, what would you take an American flag for? And it had to be more than one person because some of the flags are big. You couldn’t handle it,” said Marty Keilawa. “It hurt everybody right in the heart.”
At first, Keilawa thought one of the members took down the flag for a specific reason, but after a few phone calls he realized that wasn’t the case, Hall reported.
“If you were making a statement wouldn’t you write something or leave something?” Keilawa said.
The Legion spent $200 to replace the flag.
Police are still investigating.