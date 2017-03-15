Boomer & Carton: Knicks Are A ‘Cluster Fudge’, Jets Need To Be Honest

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
The Knicks won a meaningless game Tuesday night, but don’t tell the people who were in attendance.
After trying to make sense of some fans’ blind loyalty, Boomer and Craig shifted their focus to the Jets. Though they have yet to make any sort of splash in free agency, despite having plenty of money to spend, they do have more than just casual interest in linebacker Dont’a Hightower.
Craig then said “the dumbest thing he’ll say all day,” suggesting that if the Mets and the Yankees combined forces they would be one heck of a baseball team.
Have a listen.